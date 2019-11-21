1  of  3
Inside look at how you can save for the holiday season

‘Tis the season that brings stress and joy as you prepare for the holidays.

As you start making you list and checking it twice, it all comes down to being a smart shopper during the season of gift giving. It starts with reading the fine print and knowing exactly what you are shopping for. You may find, the simpler may be better.

Tonight on a special report on JET 24 Action News at 11:00pm, Starr Bodi gives us an inside look at ways you can save for the holiday season.

“When you think of so many things that people love to do, I am so into gift cards because the gift of experience is something they’ll always remember.” said Valerie Weaver, JET 24’s Frugal Fashionista.

Tonight’s special report, “Budgeting for the Holidays” is tonight on JET 24 Action News.

