‘Inspired by Nature’ art exhibit opening at Asbury Woods

A new exhibition opening tonight is giving artists a change to show off the work inspired by the great outdoors.

Asbury Woods is sponsoring “Inspired by Nature” and about a dozen artists are taking part. The organizers are hoping that visitors will see nature in a new way, while allowing the artists to use the earth’s natural beauty to inspire new creations.

“Really, it’s one more way that Asbury Woods can deliver on our mission to inspire people in environmental awareness, environmental protection, and just appreciation of natural places. All the art around us was inspired by the outdoors and nature,” said Jennifer Ferrar, Asbury Woods.

The show opens at 9 p.m. tonight, and runs through the end of August.