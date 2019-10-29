Installation underway at Khao Thai’s new location

Installation at Khao Thai’s new location in Millcreek is now underway.

The restuaurant signed a lease to move into its new location at the 2000 block of West 8th Street. The relocation comes after the Erie Downtown Development Corporation took over the old location for a new culinary arts district.

There will be new flooring, booths and wiring is currently being installed throughout the building in Millcreek. The restaurant is also working on a new menu with an abundant amount of Thai cuisine for you to choose from.

“A couple of weeks of work to do. We are working very very hard,” said Douangchay Phetsavanh, Co-Owner of Khao Thai. “My brother has been here for two and a half months non-stop. I feel like he sleeps here. There’s still a lot of work we have to do.”

This new location is expected to open in mid-November