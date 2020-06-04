Instructional plan underway for Erie School District schools to return in the fall

A plan is in the works for the Erie School District students to return to the classroom this fall.

Now board members need to find ways to ensure safe social distancing inside and outside of the classroom.

We spoke to students and parents about their concerns for in-person classroom learning.

There is still no plan set in place, but the Erie School Board is unveiling what the future could look like as they anticipate the student’s return.

Plans are now underway for the Erie School District to welcome back it’s students this fall. This is coming after the Pennsylvania Department of Education provides preliminary guidance for re-opening of schools.

“I’m mostly nervous about being exposed and exposing others because this virus is very unpredictable. I fear that I could affect some teachers and other students,” said Simon Acosta, 10th Grader at Collegiate Academy.

The classroom setting could look a lot different from previous years. From rows of students side by side to desks being completely spaced out and even smaller class sizes.

“The CDC and the Department of Education are recommending a six-foot distance from each desk at all possible. We’re just going through our buildings and assessing those parameters,” said Brian Polito, Erie School District Superintendent.

Superintendent Polito told us that it is still unclear if students will be required to wear masks during the school day.

The school board is also looking into ways to socially distance more than 5,000 students on buses to and from schools.

“That’s not even possible. We’re more than likely going to have to look at some type of alternative schedule next year. A hybrid of in person and remote learning,” said Polito.

Some parents told us that the idea of having hybrid classes or learning at home in the fall would create more stress on students and parents.

“I think they need to get back to something that’s normal, that’s familiar and honestly it’s very hard to be trying to teach them math, science, all of the things while holding a full time job. It’s almost impossible,” said Karen Potts, Mother of a 2nd Grade Student.

The school board looks to have a set instructional plan by the beginning of July with social distancing guidelines and safety measures.

During the meeting, the board will hold off on a tax increase until June 30th to make a final decision.