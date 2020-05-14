Instructional plan underway for the Erie School District

The Erie School District leaders are working to ensure student success within the district.

This comes after the Pennsylvania Secretary of Education announced a plan for students to return back to the classroom this fall.

We spoke to the superintendent of the Erie School District Brian Polito about what these plans could look like for students.

If students return to school in the Fall as planned, a number of changes will be implemented in and outside of the classroom to make sure students stay healthy.

Summer has not officially started, but the Erie School District is already looking toward the Fall while developing a plan to bring students back to school.

This means a classroom setting that could look a lot different.

“We expect there to be social distancing restrictions and limitations on large gatherings which will certainly change the way school looks,” said Brian Polito, Erie School District Superintendent.

Social distancing within the classroom could mean a smaller class size of only fifteen students.

Instructional learning could look different for students. That would also include a hybrid classroom setting.

“Seeing if there’s something better supportive and less disruptive available for our students. So we’re working on that right now while looking to do a hybrid,” said Tyler Titus, Vice President of the Erie School Board.

A hybrid classroom setting would allow students to only go to school for a half a day. However, a new learning structure like this could create challenges.

“There are a lot of questions about how could one even pragmatically do that within a school, especially since kids are active, so I think that does present us with a lot of challenges,” said Polito.

The Erie School Board is also applying for the Federal Cares Act that would help with the costs of its educational plan during the pandemic.

Amid the COVID-19 concerns, the district looks to continue to make students its number one priority.

“It’s really important for our students to stay engaged as we’re planning. We actually have a committee put together that will be working with different options to try to keep that outreach up and keep students excited about learning,” said Polito.

The school board looks to give parents more information regarding the upcoming school year on the first of June. Also tonight, Superintendent Brian Polito confirming the freezing of his own pay, which would be a 2% increase for the 2020-2021 school year.