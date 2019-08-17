Instrumentalists travel to help with funeral service

People who gathered for Saturday’s funeral services came from far and near, including members who participated in the service.

Four members of the band that played traveled here from Buffalo. They said as soon as they were asked from a family member that lives in the area if they would like to help with the music, there was no hesitation on saying yes.

“We all consider ourselves to be Christians. We just want to be in the arms and feet of Jesus basically, So to bring any kind of comfort and the family through this tragic occasion, it was only right that we came,” said John Boyd, instrumentalist.

All four members played different instruments throughout the service.