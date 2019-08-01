Insurance Agent donates $10,000 to Emma’s Footprints

A big donation is going a long way for one local charity helping families suffering through the loss of a pregnancy or young child.

State Farm Agent Tony DeMichael made a $10,000 donation to Emma’s Footprints. The money came from the company following a presentation made to other agents a few months back.

DeMichael was given his choice of charities, he chose Emma’s Footprints. The money will be used for burial expenses and grief counseling for families who have lost a pregnancy or an infant.

“It’s amazing to be able to tell that family who calls for our services that their bill is covered, and it gives them a chance to start grieving instead of worrying about how they are going to pay for these expenses,” said Tracy Daily, Emma’s Footprints.

Emma’s Footprints is now gearing up for the next big fundraiser, a walk set for Penn State in Erie on October 5, 2019.