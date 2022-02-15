Insurance Commissioner Altman resigning, Feb. 25

Pennsylvania Insurance Department Commissioner Jessica Altman has announced her pending resignation.

Altman will resign on Feb. 25.

“I would like to thank Governor Wolf for the opportunity to serve my fellow Pennsylvanians,” Altman said in a press release. “I am humbled and grateful to have worked alongside such dedicated public servants throughout the Wolf administration, but especially at the Insurance Department. Together, we have made insurance more affordable and accessible for all Pennsylvanians and I am proud of the work that we have accomplished together.”

Altman also had served as the chief of staff for PID and has held positions at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight, according to the press release. In her position at the Center for Consumer Information and Insurance her work was instrumental in the implementation of the Affordable Care Act.

Governor Tom Wolf commended Altman for her work at the state level.

“Commissioner Altman has been a steadfast leader for Pennsylvanians throughout her tenure in state government including protecting access to high-quality, affordable health care by holding insurance companies accountable, ensuring adequate consumer protections and education is available and easily digestible, and overseeing the creation of the commonwealth’s very own state-based exchange, Pennie,” Wolf said in the press release. “Thank you, Commissioner Altman, for your dedication to the commonwealth. Your commitment to Pennsylvanians will be missed.”

PID Chief of Staff Mike Humphreys will take on the role as acting insurance commissioner following Altman’s resignation.