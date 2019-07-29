Insurance company gives advice to homeowners

Ann and Bill Schlotter bought their home in 2017 knowing it would need some maintenance. Now, the bluff erosion is forcing the couple to have the home demolished. They will lose will all they invested.

Ann Schlotter, homeowner tells us, “We filed a claim, and they denied it, and when they denied it, they sent us a copy of the exclusion portion of the insurance policy they had on us.”

The homeowners reached out to local, state and the federal government and were left with no help.

According to Bob Lafaro, owner Lafaro Insurance Agency, most insurance companies have an Exclusion Policy from earth movements and problems caused by erosion.

“Earth movement, earth rising, sinking and shifting is an exclusion and coverage is just not available,” Lafaro added.

There are things you can look into to keep your home safe.

“As an agent, you are responsible for doing a thorough job when it comes to writing a policy. One of the things we like to talk about is what’s not covered versus what is covered. We don’t like bad surprises just like the consumers don’t,” Lafaro said.

It’s important when buying your home to ask questions about your policy and what it includes and what it doesn’t.

These include surface water flooding or FEMA.

Although these situations do happen, it’s important to understand the legalities behind buying your home.

Attorney John B. Carlson tells us your house is one of your biggest investments and it’s important to do your research on policies and talk to a structural engineer.

“The Civil Law for negligence and of that sort this was a situation that could have been prevented if purchasers have done their homework,” Carlson added.

The Schlotter’s home is scheduled to be demolished on Wednesday.

