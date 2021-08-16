Interactive art exhibit coming to Erie this September

An interactive art exhibit is coming to Erie this September.

Immersive environments and technology are part of the new Noodlefish art exhibit.

The new art display is housed on the first floor of the PACA Arts Center as a temporary exhibit.

This three room exhibit was developed to get the community involved in art again and gain support for local arts.

“This comes from an experience of just really being immersed in art and not just seeing something on the wall, but interacting with it having it all around you and I was discovering more and more people wanted that feeling,” said Margo Wolfe, Program Director at Noodlefish.

The immersive art exhibit opens to the public on Friday September 10th and will be open every weekend until October 24th.

