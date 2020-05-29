Interfaith Task Force endorses plan for community college

A group of Erie’s religious leaders are joining forces under a common cause, to bring a community college to Erie.

The Interfaith Task Force is partnering with Empower Erie on a campaign to convince state education leaders of a need for a free standing community college for Erie.

The task force is composed of leaders from Muslim, Jewish, Catholic and Protestant faiths, who believe that the community college can help address one of Erie’s biggest obstacles… poverty.

“Erie has an incredibly high rate of poverty and we all suffer from it, not just the direct victims, but the whole community and this is the best way that there is to get people out of poverty.” said Msgr. Henry Kriegel of Saint Patrick’s Church.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education is scheduling two days of virtual hearings on Erie’s application on June 10th and June 11th