Interim Hospice patient receives special wish

A wish comes true today for Interim Hospice patient Bonnie Hardy.

Hardy has been a hospice patient since April and wished through her caretakers to see Phantom at the Erie Playhouse. Hardy loves all things musical and has seen a numerous amount of plays, and seeing this production in Erie made her wish come true today at the matinee.

“Bonnie has been a fan of the opera for many years and we wanted to make sure she got this wish of seeing the Phantom at the Erie playhouse.” said Holli King, Community Liaison at Interim Hospice.

The wish was put together by caretakers at Interim Hospice along with the Erie Playhouse.