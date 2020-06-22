Millcreek Mall owners continue lawsuit as Erie County nears the green phase

Interior store owners at Millcreek Mall are getting the “green light” to re-open to customers.

Joe Bell, Director of Corporate Communications for Cafaro Company says, “It probably should have happened a long time ago. Quite honestly, we were quite upset by the fact the state waited so long to get things reopened. “

Frustrations continued for months, leaving Millcreek Mall owners seeking legal action against Governor Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.

“The whole lockdown was conducted in an arbitrary and capricious manner. There’s no rhyme or reason as to when Erie County went from red, yellow to green,” Bell added.

The owners of the mall look to continue the lawsuit even though the mall will reopen on June 26th.

Interior store owners tells us they’re taking the next few days to prepare for guests return.

Brian Bowers, Owner of Sports Obsession says, “We actually thinned out the store by removing racks to make more room to move around. You won’t have to go in just a circle. You can actually go down the isles and that spaced it out and thinned it out.”

Another store owner looks to limit hours for the first few weeks.

Tom Gober, Owner of Gracy Lane says, “We are not going to open the full mall hours, when some of the other malls that we opened in, we did see it was a slow ramp up on how the stores opened.”

The mall food court will also re-open to customers with tables spaced out from one another.