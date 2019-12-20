Interstate 79 Northbound in Crawford County closed for cleanup following semi truck fire

Interstate 79 Northbound in Crawford County has been closed for clean-up following a semi-truck fire early this morning.

The closure is from Exit 141, which is Route 285, Geneva/Cochranton and it ends at Exit 147A (Route 6/322 in Meadville) .

Motorists are directed to follow the green arrow detour, which uses Routes 285, 19 and 322. The roadway is expected to reopen at some point this afternoon.

This is a developing story. We will update you on YourErie.com when that stretch of Interstate 79 will be open!