Interstate 79 Northbound in Crawford County closed for cleanup following semi truck fire

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
PENNDOT Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Logo 690x460 2014_-2207135739722511054

Interstate 79 Northbound in Crawford County has been closed for clean-up following a semi-truck fire early this morning.

The closure is from Exit 141, which is Route 285, Geneva/Cochranton and it ends at Exit 147A (Route 6/322 in Meadville) .

Motorists are directed to follow the green arrow detour, which uses Routes 285, 19 and 322. The roadway is expected to reopen at some point this afternoon.

This is a developing story. We will update you on YourErie.com when that stretch of Interstate 79 will be open!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar