(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A vehicle accident has closed down a portion of an interstate in Crawford County.

Interstate 79 southbound is closed from Exit 147B (Route 322, Meadville/Conneaut Lake) to Exit 141 (Route 285, Geneva/Cochranton) due to a tractor-trailer crash.

A speed reduction of 45 mph with commercial vehicles in the right lane only remains in place on I-79 from the beginning point in Erie County to the Cranberry Township area in Butler County.