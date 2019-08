Two drivers are in the hospital and a portion of Interstate 79 was shut down for hours after a semi rear ended a PennDOT Dump Truck.

The accident took place around 1:30 p.m. near mile marker 137 in the Southbound lanes of Interstate 79 between the Meadville and Geneva exits.

The driver of the PenDOT Truck was life-flighted to the hospital. The tanker driver was taken by ambulance. Both lanes of traffic were blocked for two hours before things started to move again.