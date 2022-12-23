(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — New York state has closed Interstate 90 at the Pennsylvania state line.

Due to the high winds, winter storm and blizzard warnings in Western New York, an all-vehicle ban on New York’s I-90 is in effect until further notice. The ban is from the Pennsylvania state line to I-90’s exit 46 in Henrietta, NY.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is recommending that motorists detour at Interstate 86.

Along Pennsylvania’s leg of I-90, PennDOT has temporarily reduced the speed limit.

A Tier 1 vehicle restriction on Interstate 90 is in place. The speed limit on the interstate is reduced to 45 mph, and commercial vehicles must use the right lane only.

The restriction is in place for the entire length of I-90 in Erie County from the Ohio state line to the New York state line.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

motorcycles.

A speed restriction of 45 mph with commercial vehicles in the right lane only is in place on the following interstates: