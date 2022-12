(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Dec. 27, New York’s leg of Interstate 90 reopened for traffic at the Pennsylvania and New York state line.

New York’s I-90 thruway had seen a multiple-day closure while severe winter weather impacted the area.

At about noon on Tuesday, Dec. 27, the New York State Police Batavia barracks confirmed that I-90 was open to traffic in both directions.