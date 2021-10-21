Interstate 90 Westbound on ramp near Exit 45 closed due to vehicle crash

PennDOT announcing the closure of the Interstate 90 westbound on ramp. The on ramp in Erie County is closed to a motor vehicle accident.

The closure is at mile marker 45 near Exit 45 (Route 20 and State Line).

According to PennDOT officials, the ramp is expected to reopen later Thursday night.

As always, motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511pa.com. The website provides traffic delay warning, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

