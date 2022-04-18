Erie Police continue to investigate a shooting near Downing Ave. and Fairmount Pkwy. that left a 7-year-old in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

Around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Erie Police responded to a shots fired call in the 2100 block of Downing Ave.

Police confirmed the victim is a 7-year-old boy who suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to a hospital in Pittsburgh, and is reported to be in critical condition.

Now, community members and the family of the victim are looking for answers.

The aunt of the victim says she saw a group of children on the sidewalk and she was shocked to see what happened just moments later.

“I seen a group of kids outside, I heard like fireworks and I’m thinking they were pranking the neighbor, and I wasn’t really paying attention. I seen my nephew on the ground. My nephew. That’s my nephew,” said Kaliah Burrows, aunt of victim.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Family members are asking anyone with information about the events that led to the shooting to come forward to police.