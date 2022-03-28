(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police continue to investigate after human remains were found in a field on upper Peach Street late last week.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called to the 8100 block of Peach Street Friday.

Police tell us a homeless man found alleged skeletal remains while retrieving some belongings from a reported homeless encampment in the area. He then alerted a nearby hotel who called the police.

Dr. Dirkmaat of Mercyhurst University confirmed the remains were human.

Lt. Mark Weindorf of the Pennsylvania State Police told us they were able to retrieve some items that may have belonged to the deceased person, which could help identify that person.

However, because of the condition of the remains, Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook said it could be a while before they are able to identify the remains.