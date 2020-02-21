Investigation continues following inmate suicide at Erie County Prison

The investigation is continuing today in the suicide of an Erie County Prison inmate.

Director of Administration Gary Lee saying these incidents are rare to take place at the Erie County Prison. The last inmate to commit suicide there was back in 2016.

There were no suicides at the prison in 2017, 2018, and 2019. Lee adding when an incident does take place, the warden and his staff review measures to prevent another one from happening.

“They go back and try to look at everything that transpired and see if something could have been done differently. If so, they will implement that.” Lee said.

Lee further explained that suicide rates compared to state and federal penitentiaries are higher than the Erie County Prison.