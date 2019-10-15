Investigation continues in Harborcreek fire that killed a man and his dog

The investigation continues into the cause of a fire that killed a man and his dog in Harborcreek on Saturday morning.

The mans dog initially survived the fire and was taken to a veterinary hospital in Pittsburgh where he has since passed away. Now, the family of the man is speaking out about this tragedy.

Syeda Abbas spoke the the man’s sister, who tells us the family is doing their best to move forward.

“The worst moment of my life, hands down,” said Karen Couse, sister to fire victim Markiewicz.

A house fire at the 6000 block of Buffalo Road in Harborcreek Saturday morning took the life of 57-year-old Paul Markiewicz. His sister Karen Couse remembers him fondly.

“Fierce protector and advocate for those he loved first and foremost. If he loved you, you were blessed,” said Couse.

After hearing about what happened to her brother, Couse said she was devastated and didn’t want to know anything more.

“Not the kind on news you want to get in any fashion,” said Couse.

Markiewicz’s dog Cookie survived the fire initially and was being treated at a veterinary hospital in Pittsburgh.

The Anna Shelter received a phone call regarding Cookie from the fire department Saturday morning.

Ruth Thompson, from the Anna Shelter, said Cookie was coughing and labored breathing.

“He will undergo a 24/7 oxygen tank. Hopefully the lungs and trachea will repair themselves so that he can go on. He’s 10-years-old, he’s a little spunky, from what the sister of the deceased was telling us,” said Ruth Thompson, Founder, Anna Shelter.

Late last night, Markiewicz’s sister informed Action News that Cookie has passed, despite efforts to help him recover.

Fire Officials believe the fire started on the second floor and are still trying to find the cause.

There will be a gathering and memorial service open to the public held at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home in Harborcreek on Saturday from 3 to 4 p.m.