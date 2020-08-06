Investigation continues in Monday night double homicide

Erie Police continue to look for who is responsible in Monday night’s double homicide on Wayne Street in Erie.

The question now, how many weapons were used?

According to the Erie Police Chief, once they discover how many weapons were used that would help determine the number of shooters.

Detectives are also still working to get any video or surveillance footage taken that night.

The chief says that they are getting closer to figuring out what happened, but help is still needed from the community.

“We know that an individual with a weapon was seen walking up towards that area. I am sure that there were other people that passed by and may have important information,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, Erie Bureau of Police.

If you have any information you are asked to call Erie Police at 870-1120.