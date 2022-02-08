Investigation continues into cause of Peach St. underground electrical fire

Investigators continue to look for clues into the cause of yet another underground fire and explosion in the City of Erie.

The fire took place at W. 15th and Peach Streets Monday afternoon in front of the Perseus House Charter School.

Workers are waiting for the smoke to clear before exploring the scene, which could happen Wednesday. Neighbors at the nearby professional building say it was something of a jolt.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

No injuries were reported.