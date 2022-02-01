Investigation continues into cause of propane explosion that left three people critically injured

A propane explosion in Wattsburg Monday morning critically injured three people. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said Tuesday the explosion is still under investigation.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, there was a small fire with a large debris area that sent cinder blocks across the road. Inside the building was a large volume of propane gas and other fuels.

State Police say the cold temperatures could have been a reason for the explosion.

“It’s definitely a possibility that the cold temperatures we’re having, there’s rumor that there’s something with propane that does get affected with the cold weather. Not 100 percent positive on what could be the causation, once again the Fire Marshal is still going to look at the scene and see what he can find out,” said Trooper Andrew Hacke, Public Information Officer, Troop E.

Two victims were air-lifted to a Buffalo hospital, the other was taken by ambulance with severe burns.