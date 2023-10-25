Detectives of the Erie Police Department are investigating a bank robbery that took place in downtown Erie Tuesday afternoon.

According to Erie Police, it was reported around 1:45 p.m. at the PNC Bank at 901 State Street.

Police said the male suspect passed a note to a teller and left with an unknown amount of cash. He apparently escaped on foot.

Deputy Cheif of Police Rick Lorah said they will continue to collect survallience video to learn more about the suspect.

“The individual handed over a note, indicated that he did have a gun, although we did not see a gun, or one was not produced. We have officers now that are taking a look at surveillance footage from around the area and we’re trying to track that individual from the bank,” Lorah said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Erie Police at 814-870-1508.