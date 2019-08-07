Investigation Discovery to premiere episode of ‘Dark Waters: Murder in the Deep’ featuring the murder of Karen LeClair

A new Investigation Discovery show “Dark Waters: Murder in the Deep” features the murder of Karen LeClair, which happened right here in Erie.

According to a news release, the show takes viewers deep into the world of maritime murders. Despite its promise of beauty and tranquility, the sea is a lawless world where jealousy, greed and rage surface and where no one is safe.

Lake Erie is home to more than 2,000 shipwrecks due to its shallow bottom and rough weather. For local fisherman Chris LeClair and his wife Karen, life on the water is everything.

When Karen becomes ill, Chris looks for a port in the storm and finds it in another woman. It seems to be smooth sailing for Chris until his suspecting wife uncovers his double life. Suddenly Chris is caught in a net of lies.

When faced to choose between the two, disaster strikes out of nowhere, sending his heart to the bottom of the lake.

The episode will premiere Wednesday, August 14 at 10 p.m.