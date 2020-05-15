Investigation finds no violations at Twinbrook Healthcare

State Representative Pat Harkins says an investigation found no violations at Twinbrook Healthcare.

Last month, Harkins called for an investigation after getting many complaints about the condition of the nursing home.

The Department of Health officials made an unannounced visit in late April. The investigation found that Twinbrook was following all state requirements.

“It’s an open case to me and I won’t let it go. Especially in these times when people in the home that can’t have visitors.” Harkins said.

Last month, Twinbrook had plans to convert into a COVID-19 service unit. After safety concerns, the plan was dropped.