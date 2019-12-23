Investigation into ceiling collapse continues at The Reserve at Millcreek apartment complex

Residents of a Millcreek apartment complex are still trying to figure out what caused a ceiling to collapse in one of the building’s yesterday.

The investigation is still ongoing. The Millcreek Township Emergency Management Coordinator says the township is working with the property owners to figure out what caused the ceiling to collapse.

Residents who live at The Reserve at Millcreek apartments are still confused at what caused a ceiling to collapse in one of the complex’s buildings on Sunday.

Millcreek’s Emergency Management Coordinator says he will be working with the property owners to bring in a forensic engineer who will help investigate what caused the ceiling to collapse.

We spoke with one resident who lives in the apartment complex across from the damaged building. She didn’t want to go on camera, but here is what she has to say:

“Now, were worried about our building, wondering if our building is secure or not. I’ve been here for two years and they haven’t fixed the upstairs in the walkways for the emergency. The second door in the back, the ceilings on the third floor were horrible, like they had already collapsed,” said anonymous resident, The Reserve at Millcreek.

The resident says she hopes the property managers come in and check her building to make sure it’s safe.

Representatives from the American Red Cross say they are trying to help some of the tenants as much as they can, but resources are limited since its close to the holidays.

“It’s very difficult, because hotels are booked because families are visiting, so it’s more difficult for us to place our clients. Some of our partnering agencies have already shut down for the holidays,” said Geoffrey Domowicz, Disaster Program Specialist, American Red Cross.

Geoffery Domowicz, Disaster Program Specialist at the American Red Cross, says they are currently helping out 14 of the 33 displaced residents with food and shelter.

