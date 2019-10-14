Investigation into fatal Buffalo Road fire continues

The investigation continues into the cause of a fire that killed a man in Harborcreek over the weekend.

Fire Crews were called to the 6000 block of Buffalo Road around 6:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, Paul Markiewicz and his dog were found laying near the front door.

The 57-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, however, the dog survived and is currently at the Anna Shelter.

Fire Officials believe the fire started on the second floor, but there is currently no word on a cause.