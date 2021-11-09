Investigation into the deaths of two young girls from Hepburn Township to make way to Erie

An investigation into the deaths of two young girls will make way to Erie.

The remains of two young girls that were removed from the yard of Hepburn Township property over the weekend have been identified by police.

In a press conference on Monday, police in Lycoming County said that they have determined that six-year-old Nicole Elizabeth Snyder was killed in 2016 and buried in the yard of the Livermore Road home.

Four-year-old Jasmine Jean Snyder is said to have been killed in 2017. Her body was also found on the property.

Their remains are being flown to a forensic anthropologist in Erie for further examination.

“We’re experienced in dealing with skeletal materials. We’re experienced with dealing with the very young as well,” said Dennis Dirkmaat, PHD, Mercyhurst Anthropologist.

Police are now investigating this case as a homicide.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists