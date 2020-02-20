Investigation launched into inmate suicide at Erie County Prison

An investigation has been launched at the Erie County Prison after an inmate committed suicide Wednesday night.

According to Director of Administration, Gary Lee, shortly after 10 p.m. a male inmate in his 30s committed suicide. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Erie Police and the Erie County District Attorney’s Office will both be looking into the death, which Lee says is standard operating procedure.

“Because it is an ongoing investigation, we are limited at this particular time as to what we can share,” said Gary Lee, Director of Administration, Erie County.

The individuals name has not yet been released. Lee says the investigation should conclude by early next week.