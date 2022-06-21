The investigation into the fire that took place on East 13th Street over the weekend continues as police are now involved in this investigation.

Here is the latest on this disaster and what happened in the house that may have saved the life of one young victim.

The victims are ages nine, five, and three. They were believed to be in the house alone when the fire started.

The cause of the fire however is still under investigation.

Two of the three victims were treated and released from a UPMC hospital, while the three-year-old is still at Pittsburgh’s Children’s Hospital.

His condition is considered critical yet stable.

The two oldest children were able to escape from the home, but the three-year-old was trapped inside of a room during the blaze with the door of the room closed.

According to the chief fire inspector of the Erie Fire Department, this closed door may have saved the child’s life.

“It saved a life as the door was closed. So you’re looking at a living room, dining room area that was as black as tar, and you open the door to the bedroom and it was almost pristine in there. If you do have a fire, that’s going to cut down in the travel of the fire, the travel of the heat, the travel of smoke and carbon monoxide, and it’s going to provide you a little extra oxygen in that room for a certain amount of time,” said Darren Hart, Chief Fire Inspector of Erie Fire Department.

The decision to demolish the house came from concerns that the house was no longer safe.

The next step in this investigation is to canvas the neighborhood, hear from eye witnesses, and review security footage.

The City of Erie Police Department is now investigating with the fire department to deem if criminal charges are appropriate.

“What we’re trying to do now is just try to determine the cause of the fire, whether it was accidental or deliberate. That’s something we’re going to investigate here in the house, along with the Erie Fire Department and their inspector. Once we’re able to come up with a cause of the fire, we’ll be speaking with the district attorney’s office,” said Lorah.

While a cause has not been released at this time, the Erie Police Department’s Arson Team has been called in to assist with the investigation.