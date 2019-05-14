Investigation ongoing after local Cambridge Springs brewery fire

Fire officials are still trying to figure out what caused the fire that ripped through a new local brewery in Cambridge Springs.

A fire that happened on Sunday night still leaves remains of broken glass, wood, and reminants from Hardwaters Brewery that was set to open in six weeks.

After the Riverside fire two years ago, local merchants on South Water Street are sympathetic over the loss of another building.

Cheryl Boylan, Director of the House of Hope explains her disapppointment on the devastating loss of the new brewery.

“Well of course as many were, we’re very shocked. It was very unexpected and you know we we’re looking forward to some new business coming in because you know after riverside people are still feeling the affects.”

Residents in Cambridge Springs are coming together as a community to help with the loss of the brewery.