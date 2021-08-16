Investigation ongoing for cats found dead in Edinboro neighborhood

A growing number of cats have been found dead in an area in one Edinboro neighborhood.

This was a story we first reported last week.

One veterinarian said that these animals ingested a kind of rat poison. The question is however, was it an accident?

Here is more about this ongoing investigation.

Animal cruelty officers said that they believe these animals are being intentionally poisoned.

The Erie Humane Society is currently treating three cats found on Waterford Street in Edinboro.

Seven cats have already died after ingesting a chemical used to kill rats.

“This many cats and kittens and would not intentionally go up and ingest straight up rat poison without being enticed to eat it. So we believe it’s being mixed with food and it’s definitely got to be somebody close to that area because all of these animals are within that block,” said Lisa Stiles, Chief Humane Officer at Erie Humane Society.

Most of these cats are reported to be stray cats, however even some pet owners have lost their cats after ingesting rat poison.

The Humane Society and Edinboro Police are continuing to investigate.

“If this is being done to eradicate a stray cat problem then this is inhumane and illegal, you can’t do this as a way of animal control. There are so many shelters in the Erie County area that you can reach out and explain you’re situation you know you have an issue with stray cats,” said Stiles.

One neighbor who has pets of her own said that she has seen these cats in the area and is disheartened that someone would hurt them intentionally.

“They poison the cats and the other animals and I don’t know why you’d hurt God’s creatures. It just gets me upset,” said Kathleen Bryer, Edinboro Resident.

Bryer said that her daughter found a dead cat in the same area.

“I think it’s cruel. I was upset about it. I was crying all night,” said Bryer.

