The investigation surrounding one Erie Police Officer continues.

Internal Affairs is continuing to look over the case where a video appears to show an Erie Police Officer kicking a protester during the riot that took place on May 30th.

According to Mayor Joe Schember, police are working hard to conclude their portion of the investigation.

Schember said that one problem the city has run into is that not all of those who were asked to be interviewed by police have cooperated.

“I want to do what is right bottom line and I am getting a lot of advice from various people and we are also going to give the information to Jack Daneri so he can evaluate it as well. Again not quite sure what we are going to do at this point, but look forward to making the announcement early next week and getting this all behind us,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D) City of Erie.

Schember also confirmed only one Erie Police Officer is under investigation at this time.