Investigation takes place for double homicide case that took place on East 7th Street

Erie Police are still working to find a suspect in a double murder case.

This comes after two men are gunned down over on an Erie street. Here is what police know so far.

Right along the sidewalk is where Erie Police officers found the victims.

These two Erie men were 34-years-old and 29-years-old. The question remains however as to what lead to their deaths.

As police are working to figure out what led to a double murder, residents in the area of the 700 block of East 7th Street are also questioning how something like this could happen in their neighborhood.

“I have been here for nine years and nothing like this has ever happened. I have kids and I am glad they weren’t home. I made sure their dad kept them gone all night. They didn’t need to see the bodies. I saw them laying there and I couldn’t handle it,” said a concerned neighbor.

When responding to a shots fired call on the night of Monday August 3rd, Erie Police found two victims on the sidewalk.

Each of these Erie men were pronounced dead on scene and the coroner ruled their deaths as homicides.

A third victim was also taken to the hospital.

The deputy chief went on to explain that one thing they need right now is help from the community as they look to any surveillance or videos.

“It’s frustrating we all want to live in peace. We all want to have safe environments for our families, but that requires the community to do their part too. So we are hopeful that we will get some assistance here,” said Deputy Chief Mike Nolan from the Erie Police Department.

According to Erie Police, it will also taker a collaborative effort from the department as a whole to figure out what led to this.

“A double homicide isn’t a common assurance and does require a lot of effort. So we have the drug and vice unit in. We have our intel unit. We have patrol officers that are assisting,” said Nolan.

Police are not saying whether any weapons were recovered. Police do not have a suspect or a motive to what led to the deadly shooting.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook said that both men died of gunshot wounds.

Cook said that he is expected to release the names of the victims tomorrow.