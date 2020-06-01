Investigation to take place on woman who was allegedly kicked by an Erie Police Officer

Erie Mayor Joe Schember said that he will look for justice for the young woman allegedly kicked by an Erie Police Officer during Saturday night’s arrest.

It’s a disturbing video that many have seen across the nation where 21-year-old Hannah Silbaugh was apparently kicked by a police officer.

Silbaugh is not speaking on camera at the moment due to the advice from her attorney.

“I’m representing Ms. Silbaugh. We are investigating the events of Saturday night with the view towards determining whether or not there’s a legal remedy for her,” said Timothy McNair, Hannah Silbaugh’s Attorney.

It has been a chaotic time for many across the county and it has been more impacting because it happened here in our Erie community.

Many people have seen the ongoing actions of both law enforcement and protesters taking place. It’s an argument that could end up in court.

“We are going to be proceeding with filing a complaint with the City of Erie Bureau Police and to see if we can work with them and their investigation of the incident. She was apparently maced pretty severely so there are some lasting effects to that, ” said McNair.

McNair said that he can’t speak on the extent of the woman’s injuries, but he did say that she continues to recover.

“She is recovering from this traumatic incident for her,” said McNair.

We will be bringing you more updates as this investigation continues.