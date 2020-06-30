Investigators look into reported fireworks attack

Erie Police are currently investigating a video circulating on social media that appears to show people shooting fireworks at a person.

According to Erie Police, the video posted early Tuesday morning shows someone sitting on the street as a group of people shoot off fireworks nearby.

This incident reportedly happened near East 6th Street and Wallace Street.

At this time police have not identified anyone involved in the situation, and investigators say they are currently looking through all videos. If you have any information, you’re encouraged to call Sergeant Janus at 870-1151.