Investigators look to identify body found in burning car overnight

Investigators are looking to identify a body that was found in a car that caught on fire early this morning.

Just around 2:30 a.m., fire crews were called to the used car sale lot in the 300 block of East 12th Street, but once the fire was put out, a new discovery was made.

Upon arrival, crews found a car fully involved in flames. However, once they put the fire out, they discovered a body inside the car.

That is when the Erie Fire Inspector made a call to the Erie Police Department for assistance with the investigation.

Major crime homicide detectives, as well as, an arson investigator from the department made their way to the scene.

At this time, they are still collecting evidence and it is too early to tell whose body it is or what caused the early morning flames.

“It’s a loss of human life unfortunately, so we really want to pay attention and really figure out exactly what happened, because someone has passed away. So, we have to do our very best for them to figure out what happened,” said Darren Hart, Chief Fire Inspector, Erie Fire Department.

An autopsy is scheduled for 1 p.m. today.