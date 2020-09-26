Investigators release findings on following July 1st runway mishap at Port Meadville Airport

Federal investigators release their findings on the cause of a runway mishap in Meadville.

A single engine Cessna went off the runway at Port Meadville Airport on July 1st.

Today, the NTSB released a report of that incident.

According to the report, the pilot said he was programming a GPS unit when he looked up and realized he was close to the end of the runway.

He applied the brakes, but couldn’t stop the plane from going down an embankment.

The FAA found no problems with the brakes and there were no injuries.