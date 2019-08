State Police investigators are working to determine what caused a lone driver to hit an embankment, sending the vehicle airborne, taking the driver’s life.

Police confirm that 47-year-old Paul Patterson of Conneautville was killed in the accident, which took place late Monday night at 14600 Linesville Road.

A family member was in a vehicle ahead of Patterson, and turned around after realizing that the two vehicles were no longer together.

The impact of the accident sent the car onto it’s roof.