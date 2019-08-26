Investigators searching for cause of death after inmate found unresponsive at the State Correctional Institution at Albion

State Correctional Institution at Albion (SCI Albion) has reported the death of an inmate.

Nicholas Horner, 39, was discovered unresponsive in his cell by corrections officers during a routine check at 1:55 a.m. on August 24, 2019.

After being discovered, officers provided immediate emergency first aid. Horner was then transported to the infirmary where life sustaining measures continued to be performed, while officers waited on the arrival of outside emergency personnel.

Horner was pronounced dead at 2:33 a.m. by a paramedic on site.

Horner was serving a life sentence for first degree murder, in Blair County, since August 20, 2009. Horner has been at SCI Albion since June 23, 2015.

Pennsylvania State Police Barracks at Girard and facility staff are conducting an investigation into Horner’s death.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook said the death is still under investigation, however it looks like an apparent suicide.