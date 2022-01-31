Investigators searching for cause of propane tank explosion in Wattsburg

A propane tank explosion in Wattsburg sent three people to the hospital in critical yet stable condition.

The blast left investigators to find the cause with what is left of the building.

Three individuals were filling a propane tank when the explosion occurred at Lowbuc Propane on Route 8 in Wattsburg.

The cause of the explosion is still unknown at this time.

Lowbuc Propane dismantled after an explosion took place on January 31st.

Three people who were believed to be employees suffered severe burns.

Two of the three people were flown by helicopter to a Buffalo hospital, while the third was transported by ambulance.

All three of these people were in critical condition.

“On arrival it was a small fire, obvious explosion just with a debris field and three burned patients,” said Don Erbin Jr., Kohl Hose Company Fire Chief.

The explosion threw debris across the road which included cinder blocks.

Pennsylvania State Police closed more than two miles of Route 8 for a portion of time.

“Due to the nature of the incident with it being an explosion there’s a debris field and that’s why we have to shut it off as far away,” said Trooper Andrew Hacke, Public Enforcement Officer, Troop E.

In this building, employees come to work every day and trucks come to fill their tanks to take to residential areas.

“All the control valves and things are in there, so I’m not exactly sure what happened or what the building looked like before. Other than that it’s secure and that’s where they fill the cylinders at,” said Erbin.

The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation, but the frigid temperatures could be a factor.

“It’s definitely a possibility that cold temperatures we’re having. There’s rumor that there’s something that was propane that does affect get affected with the cold weather. So not 100% positive on what could be the cause,” said Hacke.

Pennsylvania State Police said that they do not expect any suspicious activity and expect it to be deemed an accident. The investigation however is still ongoing.