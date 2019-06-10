Investigators are working to identify a second set of skeletal remains.
The remains were found around noon on Sunday on the Pennsylvania Game Commission Lands near railroad tracks along Rudd Road.
Coroner Lyell cook tells us that some identification was found at the scene and the victim is identified as a male.
Investigators are checking to see if the remains could be of an Ashtabula man missing since 2011.
The coroner called experts from the Mercyhurst University Forensic Anthropology team hoping to compare the I.D. to the remains.
Investigators still working to identify skeletal remains
