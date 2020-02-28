Investment advice as stock market plunges from corona virus

It’s been a startling ride on Wall Street even before Thursday’s opening bell.

This comes after the CDC confirming another case of the corona virus in California, leaving the DOW futures to drop nearly 4,000 points early on.

Roland Kljunich, CEO of Roland Financial says, “Much of our goods and services are made in China, with that kind of slowing down, it slows down the entire supply chain and that starts to affect the markets.”

This week alone, the DOW has shed more than 3,000 points.

Kljunich adding that the virus has significantly impacted supply and trade internationally, but should rally back sooner than later.

“If you start selling your positions, whether they’re stocks, bonds or mutual funds, then you kind of locked in those loses, so you have to be very prudent, look at what you’re doing and what strategies you’re investing in,” Kljunich added.

If you’re looking to invest, there are some tips you can take to make sure your finances are stable for th efuture.

The biggest piece of advice is not to panic about your losses, as the market should bounce back.

Investors that are using money for living costs could be affected upfront, especially those using their IRA accounts.

“It’s going to depend on peoples risk, how long until they need to use that money. It’s a good time for people to look at their statements and be on track for whatever it is with what your investment strategy was,” Kljunich said.

Kljunich adding for some when the market plumpets, it could be a good sign for cash investments.