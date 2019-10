There is new hope to report for an old and closed down hotel.

Realtor Sherry Bauer confirms to Action News that an investor group from out of town is looking at purchasing the downtown Erie hotel at 18th and Peach Streets.

Years ago the building was the home of the Holiday Inn Downtown. Code Enforcement closed the building in February, citing safety concerns.

Bauer will not release any other details other than to say that the new ownership wants to reopen as a hotel.