Iowa’s strong second half downs Penn State Lady Lions

IOWA CITY, Iowa (WTAJ) – Penn State women’s basketball had a strong start on the road against Iowa Thursday, but it was Iowa’s second-half rally that made the difference.

The Lady Lions fell to Iowa 96-78 after holding an 11-point lead at halftime.

Penn State jumped out to an early lead. The team sank 10 three-pointers in the first half and totaled 14 long balls on the night to tie a single-game program record.

Freshman Maddie Burke led the Lady Lions with 20 points, but scored 15 of those in the second half. Anna Camden scored a career-high 18 points and pulled down seven rebounds.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark finished with 32 points. She scored 17 of those points in the fourth quarter.

