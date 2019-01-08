iPhones 5 and 6 experiencing slowdowns, we speak to an expert for tips

Copyright 2019 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Many people with older versions of the iPhone have experienced slowdowns, glitches, and other technical issues.

For older phones like the iPhone 5 and 6, as the software gets updated and the requirements on the phone and the hardware get more demanding, the processors can't handle the technology that comes with software updates, which slows down the phone. This causes older iPhones to lose power faster from their batteries.

Owner of Cell Phone Fixer, Lance Lehr, tells us, "restore the phone every six months or every year which kind of wipes out all your software and reinstalls it; that tends to get rid of any junk or clutter in the software."

There is no evidence to suggest that Apple intentionally slowed down old iPhone models.